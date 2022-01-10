Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. is an integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust specializing in the acquisition, ownership, management and development of commercial real estate properties. That includes properties that are under construction, newly constructed, or have operating histories. The Company is primarily focused on high-quality Class A office buildings located in major U.S. markets and leased primarily to high-credit quality tenants. Major markets include: Washington, D.C., greater Los Angeles, the New York metropolitan area, Boston and Chicago. Piedmont conducts business primarily through Piedmont Operating Partnership, LP; a Delaware limited partnership, as well as performing the management of its buildings through two wholly-owned subsidiaries, Piedmont Government Services, LLC and Piedmont Office Management, LLC. Piedmont OP owns a majority of its properties directly and a limited number through joint ventures with real estate limited partnerships with other third parties. “

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $19.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.31. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 195.35%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Office Realty Trust (PDM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.