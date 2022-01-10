Zacks: Brokerages Expect PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) will report earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PolarityTE’s earnings. PolarityTE posted earnings per share of ($0.21) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PolarityTE will report full-year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PolarityTE.

PolarityTE (NASDAQ:PTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. PolarityTE had a negative net margin of 265.02% and a negative return on equity of 102.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PolarityTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

PTE stock opened at $0.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $49.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66. PolarityTE has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $1.99.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 16.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of PolarityTE during the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 5.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 618,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 30,360 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 79.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolarityTE by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 29,354 shares during the last quarter. 13.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PolarityTE

PolarityTE, Inc is a biotechnology company developing and commercializing regenerative tissue products and biomaterials. The firm products include SkinTE Cryo, SkinTE POC, PTE 11000, OsteoTE and Real Time Assistant. Its SkinTE product is commercially available for the repair, reconstruction, replacement, and supplementation of skin in patients who have a need for treatment of acute or chronic wounds, burns, surgical reconstruction events, scar revision, or removal of dysfunctional skin grafts.

