Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,854 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 13.6% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $164.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total transaction of $2,670,448.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $172.17 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $165.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

