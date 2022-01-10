Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Downgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sunnova Energy International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NOVA opened at $23.99 on Friday. Sunnova Energy International has a 12-month low of $22.07 and a 12-month high of $55.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. The firm had revenue of $68.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 31,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.81, for a total value of $1,300,533.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,062,778 shares of company stock worth $250,350,655. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% in the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 90.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

