PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,716 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Badger Meter worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in Badger Meter by 2.8% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 60,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Badger Meter by 17.6% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Badger Meter by 3.9% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc boosted its position in Badger Meter by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 40,280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Badger Meter in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $97.77 on Monday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.29 and a 12 month high of $112.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $128.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.24%.

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

