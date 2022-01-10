PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 2,417 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $34.25.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

