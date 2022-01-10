D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) & Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Critical Review

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) and Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Honest, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 Honest 0 2 7 0 2.78

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi presently has a consensus target price of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 920.81%. Honest has a consensus target price of $15.44, suggesting a potential upside of 117.43%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than Honest.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Honest’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi N/A N/A N/A Honest -13.39% N/A -16.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.8% of Honest shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and Honest’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $915.55 million 0.54 -$68.14 million N/A N/A Honest $300.52 million 2.15 -$14.47 million N/A N/A

Honest has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Summary

Honest beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About Honest

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The Honest Company, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

