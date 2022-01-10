PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 26 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 490 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVR by 18.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in NVR by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in NVR by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NVR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its position in shares of NVR by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $5,438.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5,494.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $5,190.06. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3,885.00 and a twelve month high of $5,982.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.00.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $86.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $88.77 by ($2.33). NVR had a return on equity of 39.55% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $65.11 EPS. NVR’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 331.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas D. Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,242.15, for a total value of $6,814,795.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy bought 100 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4,860.00 per share, with a total value of $486,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5,217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of NVR from $6,300.00 to $5,770.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5,359.25.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. The Homebuilding segment sells and builds homes under the trade names Ryan Homes, NVHomes, Fox Ridge Homes and Heartland Homes.

