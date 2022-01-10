Financial Comparison: Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) and Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and Concentrix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A Concentrix 0 0 1 0 3.00

Concentrix has a consensus target price of $202.00, suggesting a potential upside of 22.82%. Given Concentrix’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Concentrix is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Concentrix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A Concentrix 6.38% 18.96% 9.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and Concentrix’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Concentrix $4.72 billion 1.82 $164.81 million $6.59 24.96

Concentrix has higher revenue and earnings than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.6% of Concentrix shares are held by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Concentrix shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Concentrix beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corp. engages in the provision of subscription television services. It specializes in pre-paid live-streaming, genre-specific, and in-language viewing choices from around the world, delivered to anywhere in the world, and through any internet enabled device. The company was founded by Mark Cavicchia in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Myers, FL.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions. Its strategic verticals include technology and consumer electronics, communications and media, retail, travel and e-commerce, banking, financial services and insurance, healthcare, and others. The company's clients include digital, internet, health insurance, and automotive companies, as well as banks. Concentrix Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Fremont, California.

