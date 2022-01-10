Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires New Stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,288,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK opened at $37.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.94. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $36.20 and a 1-year high of $64.91.

