Advisory Services Network LLC Has $814,000 Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 22.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK opened at $189.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.77 and a 12 month high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.30. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 28.14%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWK. Bank of America cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $231.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.08.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

