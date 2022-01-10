Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Advisory Services Network LLC reduced its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 938.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 36,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 32,847 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 2,109 shares during the period.

Shares of EFAV stock opened at $75.58 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.85. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

