Advisory Services Network LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,556,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 238,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,344,000 after acquiring an additional 37,048 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,718.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,906,000 after acquiring an additional 35,016 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 22,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27,185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 22,292 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYH opened at $284.80 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $238.04 and a fifty-two week high of $302.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $289.32.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

