Advisory Services Network LLC Reduces Holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDJ. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 134.9% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 570,003 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,586,000 after buying an additional 327,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 9.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,013,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,530,000 after buying an additional 257,470 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 92.2% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 461,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,523,000 after buying an additional 221,467 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 73.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 436,096 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 184,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 244,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 63,879 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BDJ opened at $10.12 on Monday. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.08.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund and investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on August 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

