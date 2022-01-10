Advisory Services Network LLC Buys 637 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Sonoco Products by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,494,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $702,071,000 after purchasing an additional 238,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,522,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $436,366,000 after acquiring an additional 576,298 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,522,000 after acquiring an additional 34,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,838,000 after acquiring an additional 144,583 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sonoco Products by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,367,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,465,000 after acquiring an additional 33,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $58.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -35.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $54.82 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.91.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is presently -110.43%.

In related news, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $100,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sonoco Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

