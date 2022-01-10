Xponance Inc. Has $476,000 Holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Xponance Inc. lessened its stake in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GATX in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $50,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $106,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of GATX by 422.0% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GATX in the second quarter worth $149,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GATX. TheStreet raised shares of GATX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of GATX from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.49.

NYSE GATX opened at $102.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.73. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $84.50 and a 1 year high of $107.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 0.91.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is presently 71.94%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

