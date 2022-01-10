Xponance Inc. Cuts Stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Xponance Inc. reduced its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,576 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 90.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 16.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $69.39 on Monday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.01 and a 1 year high of $86.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $78.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,932.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.65. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 13.34% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $231.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kevin P. Gregoire sold 3,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $261,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 4,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $408,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,831 shares of company stock worth $1,768,440. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Blackbaud

Blackbaud, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based and on-premises software solutions and related services for the global philanthropic community. It offers solutions for fundraising and constituent relationship management (CRM), marketing, advocacy, accounting, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR), school management, ticketing, financial management, payment processing, and analytics.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.