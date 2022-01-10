Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,905 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,350 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.52% of Renewable Energy Group worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 32.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 53.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $1,441,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 284,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,290,000 after purchasing an additional 22,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 100.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 419,586 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,584,000 after purchasing an additional 210,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Todd Samuels sold 3,248 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.70.

REGI opened at $45.80 on Monday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.27 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.89.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

