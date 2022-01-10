Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Shares Sold by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. reduced its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 1.8% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 6.6% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 11.5% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingevity during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NGVT opened at $73.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.50. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 2.13. Ingevity Co. has a 1 year low of $63.43 and a 1 year high of $89.55.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $376.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.29 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 35.46%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Ingevity Company Profile

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

