Deutsche Bank AG Sells 202,633 Shares of CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in CONX Corp. (NASDAQ:CONX) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,345,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202,633 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 1.43% of CONX worth $13,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CONX. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONX in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its position in CONX by 18.2% during the second quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 16,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in CONX by 94.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 20,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in CONX by 30.0% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 27,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CONX during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CONX opened at $9.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. CONX Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $11.09.

CONX Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to focus its search on identifying a prospective target operating in the technology, media, and telecommunications industries, including the wireless communications industry.

