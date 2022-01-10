Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 196,802 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 474.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 238,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196,802 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $12,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 29,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 155.6% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,063,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,332,000 after purchasing an additional 647,418 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 43.3% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 430,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,371,000 after purchasing an additional 130,000 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 250,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $49.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.77. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $71.50. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.13). Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This is an increase from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is presently 307.56%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

