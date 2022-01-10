Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 115.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 637,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,172 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.95% of Berkeley Lights worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,663,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,143,000 after buying an additional 794,914 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,936,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,429,000 after buying an additional 703,456 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights by 5,165.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 653,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,281,000 after buying an additional 641,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 2nd quarter worth $24,469,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLI stock opened at $9.62 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.91. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $649.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 78.76% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Rothman acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.35 per share, with a total value of $97,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier acquired 20,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.15 per share, with a total value of $500,001.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLI. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Berkeley Lights in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair downgraded Berkeley Lights from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Berkeley Lights from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

