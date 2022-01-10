Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 276,655 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,785 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.63% of Progress Software worth $13,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRGS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 861.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,222 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after purchasing an additional 106,818 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,915 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progress Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

In other news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS opened at $45.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.83. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.91 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.