Xponance Inc. Sells 1,574 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 101,639.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 60,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $4,058,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 881.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 456,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,783,000 after acquiring an additional 410,023 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group during the second quarter worth $632,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CNO Financial Group by 111.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,261,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,173 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $25.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.99.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday.

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

