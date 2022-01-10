Truist Financial Corp Has $7.51 Million Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 908 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 43.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,981,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640,221 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 244.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,099,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,446,000 after buying an additional 2,200,922 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 54.4% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,214,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,840,000 after buying an additional 1,132,425 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 21.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,142,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,277,000 after buying an additional 1,093,261 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 95.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,185,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,727,000 after buying an additional 1,068,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $84.36 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.29 and a 200-day moving average of $85.65. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $61.28 and a 12-month high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.91 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

