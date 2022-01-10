Truist Financial Corp Has $8.21 Million Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 42.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,834 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $8,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $84,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $86,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lande Rashida La sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $675,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KHC. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.70.

NASDAQ:KHC opened at $37.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.66 and a 200-day moving average of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.07. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $31.60 and a one year high of $44.95.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

