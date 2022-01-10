Gateley (LON:GTLY) Given Under review Rating at Shore Capital

Gateley (LON:GTLY)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($4.04) price target on shares of Gateley in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

GTLY stock opened at GBX 219.50 ($2.96) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 223.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 223.87. Gateley has a fifty-two week low of GBX 143 ($1.93) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 262 ($3.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of £261.54 million and a P/E ratio of 19.77.

In other Gateley news, insider Rod Waldie sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.96), for a total transaction of £231,000 ($311,278.80).

About Gateley

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

