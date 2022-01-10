Berenberg Bank Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 155 ($2.09) to GBX 150 ($2.02) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on VOD. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.05) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 155 ($2.09) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.16) price target on Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.27).

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD opened at GBX 115.83 ($1.56) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 112.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 116.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £31.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Vodafone Group has a one year low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a one year high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

In related news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,893.95).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.