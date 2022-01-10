Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $226,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,140 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several research reports. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.50.

DEO stock opened at $211.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $153.67 and a 12 month high of $223.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $209.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.90.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

