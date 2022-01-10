Boston Partners Invests $185,000 in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Boston Partners acquired a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATIP. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. CJS Securities downgraded ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.53.

ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $13.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.38.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.46 million. On average, analysts predict that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

