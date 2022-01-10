Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires Shares of 11,547 Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,547 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BPOP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Popular during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP opened at $91.64 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.08. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $91.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.12.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 15th will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Popular has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

In other Popular news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

