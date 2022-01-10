Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,270 Shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.79% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $7,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,184,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,580,000 after purchasing an additional 446,935 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 899,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,134,000 after buying an additional 139,279 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 629,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,828,000 after buying an additional 82,615 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,185,000 after buying an additional 144,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 4,906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 406,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,067,000 after buying an additional 397,990 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF stock opened at $55.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.89. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.43 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77.

