Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,174 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 220.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 311,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,596,000 after acquiring an additional 214,370 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 17.8% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 44.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,117,000 after acquiring an additional 87,465 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 152,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 107,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

In other news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 22,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $3,148,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $142.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.94 billion, a PE ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.92. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.