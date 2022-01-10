Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 1,711 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,042 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $319,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 77.2% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $42.11 on Monday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $34.58 and a one year high of $46.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 49,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $1,994,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,322 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $144,772.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 269,439 shares of company stock valued at $11,435,604. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

BSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

