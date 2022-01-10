Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quantum is a leading expert in scale-out storage, archive and data protection, providing solutions for capturing, sharing and preserving digital assets over the entire data lifecycle. From small businesses to major enterprises, more than 100,000 customers have trusted Quantum to address their most demanding data workflow challenges. With Quantum, customers can be certain they have the end-to-end storage foundation to maximize the value of their data by making it accessible whenever and wherever needed, retaining it indefinitely and reducing total cost and complexity. “

Shares of NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.83. Quantum has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.47. The company has a market capitalization of $322.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.20.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $93.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quantum will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 140,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 281,692 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Quantum by 73.8% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 112,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 47,695 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Quantum by 22.3% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,995 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Quantum by 35.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,746 shares during the period. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

