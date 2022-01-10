Brokerages Anticipate Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) will announce $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Momentive Global’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.05. Momentive Global posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momentive Global will report full year earnings of $0.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.01) to $0.06. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Momentive Global.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on MNTV shares. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 17,678 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total transaction of $403,411.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter worth approximately $75,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNTV stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.23 and a beta of 1.29. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.13.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

