Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JKHY. Seeyond grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lowered Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.44.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $169.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.30 and its 200-day moving average is $166.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.69%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

