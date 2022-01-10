Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $4.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $4.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $7.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.49 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 26.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.74 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on HZNP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 30,168 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.04, for a total transaction of $3,410,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 50,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.40, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,255 shares of company stock worth $13,383,456 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 200.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 84.6% in the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 88.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HZNP opened at $98.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.03. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1-year low of $70.15 and a 1-year high of $120.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.85.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

