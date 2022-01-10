Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,907 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $6,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JMST. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,052,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 673.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 449,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,940,000 after purchasing an additional 391,282 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5,548.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 376,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after acquiring an additional 369,553 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,155,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,016,000 after acquiring an additional 265,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,602,000.

JMST opened at $51.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.04. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.99 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

