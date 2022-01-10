United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 50,417 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of United Airlines worth $14,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UAL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of United Airlines by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UAL. Cowen raised their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.21.

UAL stock opened at $47.31 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.88 and a 52 week high of $63.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($8.16) EPS. United Airlines’s revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.47 earnings per share for the current year.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

