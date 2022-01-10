Wells Fargo & Company Trims Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Target Price to $16.00

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Street Interactive from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.50.

RSI stock opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -44.38 and a beta of 1.50. Rush Street Interactive has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $26.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.92.

Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $122.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.30 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 11.85% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Rush Street Interactive will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $334,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,803,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,806,436 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,748,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,645 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,527,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Rush Street Interactive by 3,037.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,203,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164,704 shares in the last quarter. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

