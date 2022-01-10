Short Interest in 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Drops By 26.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,720,000 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the November 30th total of 6,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages recently commented on QFIN. CLSA raised their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.54.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

Shares of 360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.16 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.54. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $12.05 and a 1-year high of $45.00.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 36.42%. Equities research analysts predict that 360 DigiTech will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. 360 DigiTech’s payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 229,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after buying an additional 55,959 shares in the last quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,101,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,672,000 after buying an additional 1,187,553 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 155,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 47,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 360 DigiTech

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.