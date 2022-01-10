Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Stock Rating Upgraded by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. SVB Leerink currently has $282.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $356.00 to $349.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Veeva Systems from $385.00 to $327.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $331.47.

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $231.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.75. Veeva Systems has a one year low of $231.09 and a one year high of $343.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.19.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total value of $3,095,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. Company insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,348.2% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 35,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,055,000 after purchasing an additional 33,098 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 164,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,193,000 after buying an additional 104,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,883,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

