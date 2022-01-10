Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 559,600 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the November 30th total of 733,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 369,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Sintx Technologies by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 137,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 94,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 81,478 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sintx Technologies by 158.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 968,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after acquiring an additional 594,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SINT stock opened at $0.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sintx Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85.

SINTX Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

