Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

TOST has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Toast from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Toast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on Toast in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Toast from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.11.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $28.40 on Friday. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $486.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Aman Narang sold 101,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $3,056,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth $95,717,000. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $43,706,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $34,956,000. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $26,783,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Toast during the third quarter worth about $24,980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Toast Company Profile

Toast Inc builds software which helps restaurants manage online orders and dine-in order, operate an on-demand delivery network and integrate payments. Toast Inc is based in Boston.

