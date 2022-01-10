Shell Asset Management Co. Raises Stock Position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) by 109.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Duck Creek Technologies were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 2,016.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Duck Creek Technologies by 625.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 122.9% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DCT opened at $27.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -339.88 and a beta of -1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.50. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.91 million. Duck Creek Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.22% and a positive return on equity of 0.57%. Duck Creek Technologies’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT).

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.