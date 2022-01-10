Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,166 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,457 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BEN. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,795 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 55,931 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 6,498 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

In other Franklin Resources news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.86, for a total value of $778,341.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total transaction of $358,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.17. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.91 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.16.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.49%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.50 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Franklin Resources Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. The firm offers services and products under various distinct brand names, including, but not limited to, Franklin, Templeton, Legg Mason, Benefit Street Partners, Brandywine Global Investment Management, Clarion Partners, ClearBridge Investments, Fiduciary Trust International, Franklin Bissett, Franklin Mutual Series, K2, LibertyShares, Martin Currie, Royce Investment Partners and Western Asset Management Company.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.