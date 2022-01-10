Shell Asset Management Co. Decreases Holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boston Properties in the second quarter worth about $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 177.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 159.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 30.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 105.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BXP opened at $125.63 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.45 and a 1-year high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 5.83 and a quick ratio of 5.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.01). Boston Properties had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $730.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Boston Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Boston Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.83.

In other Boston Properties news, President Douglas T. Linde sold 34,476 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $4,088,164.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John J. Stroman sold 4,109 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $486,053.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,701 shares of company stock valued at $4,825,789. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

