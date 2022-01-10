Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,781 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,320 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AROC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 367,917 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 130,276 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 231,460 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 103,823 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 46,034 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,292 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Archrock by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. 79.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. Archrock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $10.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.45 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Archrock had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $195.17 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 322.24%.

In related news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

