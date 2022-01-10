Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 5,884 Shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,884 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of FinVolution Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in FinVolution Group by 77.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 17,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the second quarter worth about $177,000. 56.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on FINV. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of FinVolution Group from $6.07 to $7.27 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Rowe began coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.20 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FinVolution Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

Shares of NYSE:FINV opened at $4.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.63. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $10.61.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $391.89 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 26.06%.

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FINV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV).

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.